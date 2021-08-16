Plus One admission: existing reservation to continue

10% reservation for students from EWS in unreserved category to continue

The State government has decided to continue the existing reservation for Plus One admission under the single-window system for this academic year.

It has also decided to continue the 10% reservation for students from the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the unreserved category.

The clarity on reservation comes in a government order on proposals submitted by the Director of General Education regarding higher secondary Plus One admission and prospectus preparation.

The government had decided to implement 10% reservation in Plus One admission for students from EWS of forward communities last year. The 10% reservation was applicable to the total number of seats, including the marginal seat increase. This brought 58% of the total seats under various quotas.

However, with the Supreme Court categorically stating in the Maratha quota verdict that reservation could not exceed 50%, the government decided to seek legal opinion. A decision has now been made on continuing the 10% reservation.

Of the 30% quota in private aided schools, 20% will be management quota to which school managements could make direct admissions. Managements also have to admit students of the community to which their school belongs to 10% of the remaining seats under community quota on merit basis as per a 1991 government order that specifies the mode of selection of pupils.

The community quota rank-list has to be prepared using software given to schools by the higher secondary directorate and has to be published. Aided schools do not have to be specified as forward community aided schools.

Besides marks, the Plus One rank-list is prepared taking into account a number of aspects such as place of residence, whether a student is the child of ex-servicemen or of a dead member of the defence forces, student of the same school to which he is seeking admission, student is NCC or NSS member or knows swimming and so on.

A maximum of 19 bonus points were awarded on the basis of these aspects. This year, the number of bonus points for Plus One admission has been capped at 10.

Though the swimming component has not been removed, a certificate from the district sports council instead of that from panchayats will be the basis for considering swimming ability.

Member of Little KITEs IT clubs will get a bonus mark of one point, says the order.

Batches that were allowed in 2014 on the condition that they will admit 40 students that year and 50 from the next but have failed to meet the criteria can be discontinued and transferred to government schools in the Malabar region.

There are nearly 40 such batches, with total number of students admitted ranging from nil to 49. The sanctioned strength of higher secondary batches is 50.