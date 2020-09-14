Plus One admission begins today in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

14 September 2020 08:38 IST

The first allotment for admission to Plus One in higher secondary schools under the single window system has been published.

Allotment was held to 2,22,522 of the 2,80,212 merit seats available. A total of 4,76,046 students had applied for Plus One admission. The vacant seats come to 57,878. Admission as per the allotment received will get under way at 9 a.m. on Monday. The admission will go on till Saturday. In Malappuram, where 80,862 students had applied for admission, allotment was held to 30,927 of the 41,525 seats. In Kozhikode, 21,410 of the 27,738 seats were allotted, and in Palakkad, 19,840 of the 24,355 seats.

In Thrissur, allotment was made to 19,353 of the 23,595 seats. The capital district saw 19,783 of the 22,868 seats allotted.

Advertising

Advertising

Various categories

In the General category, allotment was held to 1,36,417 of the 1,36,420 seats. In the Scheduled Caste category, 31,316 of the 42,250 total seats were allotted, and in the Scheduled Tribe category, 4,089 of the 27,916 seats have been allotted.

In the economically weaker section category, allotment has been made to 7,744 seats.

Students who have received allotment should get the allotment letter from the First Allot Results link on www.hscap.kerala.gov.in and as per the time and date mentioned in it, reach the school to which allotment has been made along with certificates. Those who have received the first option in this allotment should remit fee and take permanent admission. Students receiving option against other options can take temporary or permanent admission.

Students who have received allotment but fail to take temporary admission will not be considered for subsequent allotments. Students can check the last rank details of each category in each school too.

Those who have not been able to apply can submit applications for supplementary allotment after the second allotment concludes.