Plus One: admission as per transfer allotment on Wednesday

August 01, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Plus One higher secondary school/combination transfer allotment results will be published so as to enable admissions from 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Applications were invited for school/combination transfer allotment to merit seats vacant after the second supplementary allotment, vacant seats in management quota, and the seats in the 97 additional temporary batches allowed to the Malabar region recently.

Of the 50,464 applications received, 49,800 that completed confirmation would be considered for allotment.

Allotment results can be checked through the candidate login’s ‘Transfer Allot Results’ link. Even if students get combination change in the same school, admission should be amended according to the new allotment letter. Admission should be taken to school/course to which admission has been received by producing original TC, eligibility certificate, character certificate and other documents.

Vacancies after the transfer allotment and other details for the third supplementary allotment will be published at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

