HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plus One: admission as per transfer allotment on Wednesday

Of the 50,464 applications received, 49,800 that completed confirmation will be considered for allotment

August 01, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Plus One higher secondary school/combination transfer allotment results will be published so as to enable admissions from 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Applications were invited for school/combination transfer allotment to merit seats vacant after the second supplementary allotment, vacant seats in management quota, and the seats in the 97 additional temporary batches allowed to the Malabar region recently.

Of the 50,464 applications received, 49,800 that completed confirmation would be considered for allotment.

Allotment results can be checked through the candidate login’s ‘Transfer Allot Results’ link. Even if students get combination change in the same school, admission should be amended according to the new allotment letter. Admission should be taken to school/course to which admission has been received by producing original TC, eligibility certificate, character certificate and other documents.

Vacancies after the transfer allotment and other details for the third supplementary allotment will be published at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.