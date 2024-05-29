Plus One admission: 2.44 lakh applicants get trial allotment

As many as 2.44 lakh applicants have received trial allotment for single-window admission to Plus One higher secondary courses.

Allotment was not made to 63,474 seats. The trial allotment list was published by the General Education department on Tuesday night.

Of the 4,65,815 applicants, 2,44,618 received trial allotment. The total number of merit seats available in the State is 3,07,344.

In Malappuram district that had the maximum number of applicants, less than half received allotment. Of the 82,425 applicants, only 36,385 received allotment. The total number of seats in the district is 49,664. Allotment was not made to 13,279 seats.

In Kozhikode where 48,121 applications were valid, 23,731 received allotment. There are 31,151 seats available in the district. Allotment was not made to 7,420 seats.

In Palakkad, 22,565 of the 45,203 applicants received allotment. There were 27,199 seats available in the district.

The trial allotment is made on the basis of options furnished by the applicants, and is merely an indicator of the first allotment to be published on June 5. For taking admission, students will have to wait till the first allotment is out.

The trial allotment also gives students an opportunity to make last-minute verifications and corrections or inclusions in the applications or options submitted before the first allotment is published.