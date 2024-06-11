Plus One admission: 2.39 lakh students get second allotment

As many as 2.39 lakh students received allotment on publication of the second allotment list in the main phase of Plus One higher secondary single-window admission on Tuesday.

Of the 2,26,110 students who did not figure in the allotment list, 1,26,914 are from the six northern districts – from Kasaragod to Palakkad. There are 42,581 seats vacant for them.

As many as 70,100 seats are vacant across the State after the second allotment.

In Malappuram district, where 82,446 students had applied for Plus One admission, only 35,607 have received allotment. There are 50,207 seats in the district. This means, there are only 14,600 seats left for the 46,839 students yet to get allotment.

Of the 48,156 applicants in Kozhikode, 23,439 got allotment. Only 8,057 seats are vacant in the district for the 24,717 students who did not get allotment.

In Palakkad, where 23,004 students did not get allotment, 5,207 seats are left vacant.

In the districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, 1,207,86 of the 2,19,982 applicants in these districts got allotment. That leaves 27,519 seats for the 99,196 applicants who did not get allotment.

Of the 2,45,944 students who got allotment in the first allotment, 2,19,596 took admission – 1,20,176 took permanent admission and 99,420 temporary admission.

Admission on the basis of the second allotment in the main phase will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and conclude at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Students can check the second allotment results using the candidate login. Those who have received allotment should report for admission at the school mentioned in the allotment letter with certificates. If students who had taken temporary admission do not get higher options in this allotment, they do not need new allotment letters.

Those who receive the first option in this allotment should remit the fee and take permanent admission.

Students who get allotment to lower options can either take permanent admission or temporary one. Candidates who get allotment but do not take temporary admission will not be considered for further allotments.

Those not able to apply till now can submit fresh applications after the third allotment. Details are available on the website hscap.kerala.gov.in

