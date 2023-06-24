Plus One admission: 19,545 students get allotment

June 24, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Education Department has published the second allotment in the main phase for Plus One higher secondary single-window admission.

As many as 19,545 students have got allotment in this phase. Allotment was held to 23,740 seats.

Along with the new allotments, 17,649 students also secured higher option in this allotment. As a result, the total number of vacant seats rose to 68,094.

The maximum number of new allotments was in Malappuram—2,302. Palakkad followed with 2,274, and Kollam with 2,016.

The least number of new allotments was in Wayanad—657. Idukki had 838 new allotments.

Of the 68,094 vacant seats after this phase of allotment, Malappuram had the highest— 13,438. Kannur was next with 8,304 vacant seats, and Kozhikode with 7,668.

Of the total 3,03,409 merit quota seats, allotment has been made to 2,35,315 so far. The highest was in Malappuram—34,183. Kozhikode followed with 23,037, Thiruvananthapuram with 22,102, Palakkad with 21,969, and Thrissur with 21,199.

Five seats remain vacant in the general category after the latest allotment round, while 155 are left in the Ezhava category, 250 in the Muslim category, and 3,574 in the Latin Catholic/Anglo-Indian category.

The number of Christian OBC seats vacant is 1,240; Hindu OBC 744; Scheduled Caste 14,582; Scheduled Tribe 26,227; differently abled 4,054; and economically weaker sections 10,395.

Community quota seats that remain vacant will be considered merit quota seats for the third allotment on July 1. Admission as per the second allotment will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

To check the allotment details, visit the admission website www.hscap.kerala.gov.in and using Candidate Login-SWS go to ‘Second Allot Results’.

Those who secure admission should visit the school mentioned in the allotment letter obtained from ‘Second allot results’ with the originals of their certificates.

Candidates who get allotment in the first option in the merit quota should remit the fee and take permanent admission. Those who get lower options can take permanent or temporary admission.

The Plus One vocational higher secondary second allotment will be published to allow students to seek admission from Monday. The admissions will conclude at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

