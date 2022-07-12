Plus One admission: 1.91 lakh apply so far

The number of applications received for Plus One single-window higher secondary admission on Day 2 crossed over a lakh, taking the total number of online confirmed applications to 1,91,658.

On Tuesday alone, 1,11,808 applications were received for admission to government and aided schools. The maximum number of applications so far has been received from Palakkad—20,577. Thiruvananthapuram follows with 20,264 applications, and Ernakulam with 19,832.

The least so far has been in Wayanad—6,106.

Of the online confirmed applications, those from students who had passed the SSLC examinations came to 1,89,644. The maximum was again from Palakkad—20,315. In Thiruvananthapuram, 20,017 were SSLC applicants.

Of the total 4,18,242 Plus One seats available, admission will be done on merit basis under the single-window admission to 2,87,133 seats.