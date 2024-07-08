Plus One: 9,880 yet to get allotment in Malappuram district

As many as 9,880 students are yet to get allotment in Malappuram district following the publication of the Plus One higher secondary first supplementary allotment on Sunday night.

Only 89 seats remain vacant for these 9,880 students in the district.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had reiterated even on Saturday that only 7,500-odd students in the district are yet to get allotment.

As many as 16,881 students had applied for the first supplementary allotment in Malappuram. Of these, 16,879 applications were found valid. There were 7,088 seats available for the allotment, of which 6,999 were allotted. As many as 89 seats remain to be filled.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad, where too the government acknowledged a shortage of seats, 5,490 students have not gotten allotment. There are only 1,107 seats left in the district. As many as 8,133 applications were valid in Palakkad. Of the 3,750 seats available for allotment, 2,643 were allotted.

In Kozhikode, 3,848 students have not received allotment, while 1,598 seats are vacant. In Kannur, 2,307 students have not received allotment. There, 1,721 seats are vacant for them. As many as 1,898 have not received allotment in Kasaragod; 1,095 seats remain for them.

Across the State, 27,417 still await Plus One allotment. Of them, 23,770 students are in Malabar, with nearly 10,000 in Malappuram alone. Only 6,142 seats remain vacant across the six northern districts for these students.

Across the State, 22,729 seats remain vacant, with Ernakulam having 2,639 seats, Pathanamthitta with 2,619, and Alappuzha with 2,306 vacant seats.

In model residential schools, 260 seats remain vacant. Of the 344 seats available, only 84 were allotted in the supplementary allotment.