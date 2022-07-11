Plus One: 58,213 applications on day 1

Majority were from those have passed SSLC examinations

As many as 58,213 applications for Plus One single-window higher secondary admission were received on the first day of the application window beginning Monday.

The applications of these 58,213 candidates to government and aided schools have been confirmed online, as in they have completed the entire application process (by 4.30 p.m.).

The maximum number of applications was from Thiruvananthapuram district – 6,915. Palakkad followed with 6,679 and Ernakulam with 6,387.

In Malappuram, the number of applications was 2,175. As many as 77,691 students have passed the SSLC examinations in Malappuram. The number of Plus One seats available after marginal seat increase and sanction of temporary batches is 63,875 in the district.

The least number of applications was from Wayanad – 1,909. It was slightly better in Kottayam with 1,995 applications.

Of the total number of applications received, the bulk — 57,456 — were from applicants who had passed the SSLC examinations.

In Thiruvananthapuram, of the total 6,915 applications received, 6,830 were from SSLC applicants. In Palakkad, 6,587 applications were from SSLC candidates and in Ernakulam, it was 6,311. In Kottayam, of the 1995 applications, 1,969 were from SSLC candidates. In Malappuram, 2,152 were from the SLCC stream.

As the Class 10 results of CBSE and ICSE streams are yet to come in, those students would not have applied. However, other State examinations boards have declared their results. Some applicants for single-window could also be from other Kerala streams such as THSLC.

Applications can be submitted till July 18. Trial allotment will be held on July 21, and the first allotment on July 27. The main allotment will have three rounds this time.

The total number of Plus One seats available in the State is 4,18,242. Of these, admission will be done on merit basis under the single-window admission to 2,87,133 seats.