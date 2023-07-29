Plus One: 22,986 seats vacant for school/combination transfer

July 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 22,986 seats are vacant in the State for school/combination transfer for Plus One higher secondary admissions.

These include merit seats vacant after the second supplementary allotment, seats vacant in the management quota, and seats in the newly sanctioned 97 batches in the six districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod.

The maximum number of vacant seats is in Malappuram – 3,538. The government had recently sanctioned 53 temporary batches for Malappuram.

Kozhikode has 1,406 vacancies while Palakkad has 903 vacant seats. Kannur has 1,695 vacant seats, and Kasaragod 1,646. Wayanad has 486 vacant seats.

After the second supplementary allotment, 15,784 students are yet to get Plus One allotment in districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod. In Malappuram alone, 8,338 students are awaiting allotment though Plus One classes began on July 5.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had said that after the school/combination transfer, another supplementary allotment would be held for students yet to get admission. This would be followed by inter-district school/combination transfer.

Students have time till 4 p.m. on Monday to apply for school/combination transfer.