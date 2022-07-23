Plus One: 22,707 CBSE students apply in a day

Last date for submitting applications is July 25

Last date for submitting applications is July 25

As many as 22,707 applications have been received online from CBSE students till Saturday evening for Plus One higher secondary single-window admission.

The CBSE class 10 results were declared on Friday ending days of uncertainty, especially for students planning to migrate to State syllabus for higher secondary studies. On Friday itself, 1,900 applications had been received from CBSE students as per the application status published by the General Education Department.

The last date for submitting applications online was July 18. However, there was no clarity on when the CBSE/ICSE class 10 results would be published. The State government did not seem keen on delaying the start of Plus One classes as scheduled by August 17, but could not ignore the commitment to CBSE students either.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty even wrote to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking early announcement of results.

The ICSE results, meanwhile, were declared on July 17.

Then, on a petition filed by two CBSE students seeking extension of the deadline to enable them to file applications for Plus One admission, the Kerala High Court extended the last date to July 21, and then again to July 22.

Since the CBSE results were announced on Friday, the court extended the last date for submitting applications to July 25.

Every year, hundreds of CBSE and ICSE students migrate to the State’s higher secondary courses. Though the number of CBSE students who enrolled was just under 30,000 last year, it was more than 34,000 in 2020 and nearly 38,000 in 2019.