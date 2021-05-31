Plus I exams from Sept. 6

The Plus One higher secondary examinations will be held from September 6 to 16.

The notification for the examinations was published on Monday evening. There will be no practical evaluation for the examination, nor any improvement examination this time.

Candidates admitted to the higher secondary course through higher secondary school or open school during the 2020-21 academic year are eligible to the be promoted to Plus Two only if they have registered for the Plus One examination in September. Only those candidates who have appeared for all subjects in the Plus One examination and completed the Plus Two course will be eligible to register for the Plus Two examinations next year, says the notification.

‘Focus area,’ essentially portions that the students have to concentrate on for the examinations, have been prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training.

The examinations will begin at 9.40 a.m. The last date for remitting exam fee without fine is June 15.

There was a lot of confusion and anxiety among students about the conduct of the examinations, with many campaigning for it and against on social media.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently announced that the Plus One examination would be held around the time of the Onam vacations. The examinations have now been scheduled after the Onam holidays.