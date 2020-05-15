Kerala

Plug holes in biomedical waste disposal, PCB told

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to file within three months a report on the gaps in the scientific disposal of biomedical waste generated in the State.

The board will also have to update on the progress of establishing an additional Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF) in the State. “So three months’ time is granted for filing a detailed report regarding the progress for the establishment of the Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility in Kerala and also the total biomedical waste generated, the manner of collection, and the manner of disposal after verifying the records maintained in the existing CBWTF in Palakkad,” said the order issued by the Bench of Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta on May 5.

The directive was given while hearing the original application number 43 of 2017 that relates exclusively to the implementation of biomedical waste rules in Kerala. The government departments had requested more time.

The Bench directed the PCB to ascertain how much biomedical waste that is being collected is disposed of and the manner being adopted for its scientific disposal after verifying the records maintained in the CBWTF in Palakkad.

Data from IMAGE

If there is any gap, they [board] are also expected to find the manner in which these things were disposed of, and if there is any violation in the action taken against violators, and to submit a detailed report.

The board should also submit its future plan of action to remedy the situation of filling the gap in disposal of biomedical waste in the State.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 11:20:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/plug-holes-in-biomedical-waste-disposal-pcb-told/article31596466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY