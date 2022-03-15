Plea to turn Krishna Iyer house into memorial
KOCHI
K.N. Unnikrishnan, Vypeen MLA, on Tuesday demanded that the government take over the house of the late V.R. Krishna Iyer, Kerala’s first Law Minister and eminent jurist, so as to convert it into a memorial.
He was taking part in the budget discussions in the Kerala Assembly.
Mr. Unnikrishnan said that the demand reflected the general sentiments of the Kerala society.
