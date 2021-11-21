Plea to turn down law panel proposal

To hold referendum in parishes

All parishes under the Malankara Orthodox Syrian church on Sunday adopted a resolution urging the State Government to turn down the proposal by the Law Reforms Commission to hold referendum in parishes under the Malankara church.

The resolution, read out in the parishes, called for rejection without consideration the draft law that “aimed at overturning the Supreme Court ruling by upholding only the illegal and unilateral demands of the separatist faction.”

According to Biju Oommen, secretary, Malankara Association, the resolution reflected the disapproval of the Orthodox church as well as the parishioners over a move that would ultimately pave the way for more complex litigation and intense quarrels.

“The recommendation for legislation submitted to the Government contained the points that the commission chairman K.T. Thomas, former judge, Supreme Court, had already stated during his speeches at events organised by the Patriarch faction. That the commission is attempting to appease a section of people who are challenging the judicial system of the country, is highly condemnable,” he said in a statement.

Holding that the apex court had categorically stated that no attempts should be made to bypass its order either through legislation or by any other means, Mr. Oommen pointed out that a referendum of the association members had been held in 2002.