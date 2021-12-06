Plea to revoke of suspension of Bennichan Thomas

The officer had given permission to Tamil Nadu to cut 15 trees located near the baby dam

The Indian Forest Association (Central Unit) has appealed to the Chief Minister to revoke the suspension of Bennichan Thomas from the post of Chief Wildlife Warden (Kerala).

It was on November 11 that the State government placed him under suspension for issuing permission to Tamil Nadu to cut 15 trees located near the baby dam of the Mullaperiyar reservoir.

The decision had triggered a series of political debates in the State with the Opposition criticising the government of compromising the interests of the State in the issue.

Earlier, the State units of the associations of the officers of the Indian Forest Service, the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service had appealed to the Chief Minister to revoke the suspension of the official.

In its representation, the Indian Forest Association noted that Mr. Thomas, an officer of ‘repute and seniority,’ was treated unjustifiably by the State government, “even when his actions were in fulfilment of various decisions and instructions” issued by the Supreme Court and the various high-level committees constituted by the State government itself.

Mr. Thomas has an ‘unblemished record of honesty and integrity, displayed during his 33 year-long public service for the State of Kerala and its people. This action of State government has not only impacted the reputation of the officer concerned but also demoralised other officers of all-India services, working dedicatedly for the welfare of the State,’ noted Saket Badola, secretary general of the organisation.

The ‘heavy-handed decision of suspending him for an action that was taken in good faith and under the instructions of the Supreme court appears to be highly unjustified and therefore warrants urgent reversal,’ the association said.

The association, which has moved the Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change and the Director General of Forests against the suspension, has also requested the central units of the IAS and IPS associations to appeal to the authorities to recall the action against the official.