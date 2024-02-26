Plea to relax minimum age criteria for admission to Class 1

February 26, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala CBSE School Managements Association has urged the Department of School Education and Literacy to provide relaxation in the directive that admission to Class 1 must be at the age of ‘6 +’ years.

The department had sent a letter dated February 15, 2024 asking all States/Union Territories to align the age of admission as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 while ensuring admission to Grade 1 at the age of 6+ years.

In a letter sent to the Secretary of the department, the association representatives sought relaxations for schools in the State. As per the prevailing circumstances, all students at the UKG level may not be able to complete six years as on June 1, 2024. A large number of children may have to repeat in UKG classes and thereby would lose one year for obtaining admission to Class 1, it said.

The situation emerged not due to the fault of parents or school managements. It was done on the basis of the policy adopted by the State government to implement the NEP only from next academic year, according to the letter.

The association representatives sought relaxations in the minimum age criteria for a few months for admission to Class 1 in the academic year 2024-25 to protect the interests of children already admitted to schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education.