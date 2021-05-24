Plea to recall Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel

Attempts to destroy the culture of the islands alleged

Widespread protests have been raised against the Central government’s alleged measures to upset the peaceful life of the people of Lakshadweep.

The Samajwadi Janata Party (SJP) and the Kerala Muslim Jamat on Monday demanded the recall of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel as he introduced the measures that angered the island people.

SJP national general secretary Pradeep Gopalakrishnan accused Mr. Patel of deliberately trying to destroy the peaceful life in the

Lakshadweep islands by implementing unconstitutional and anti-democratic policies. Describing the situation in Lakshadweep as "horrible", Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that the Administrator was acting in connivance

with the Central government.

A meeting of the Kerala Muslim Jamat Malappuram district committee said that Mr. Patel was trying to gag those criticising the

government by slapping Goonda Act against them.

The Muslim Jamat accused Mr. Patel of turning Lakshadweep into a COVID-19 hotspot. “It was a green zone with no COVID-19 case during the first wave. But the administration turned the island into a region with the highest test positivity rate by ignoring the concerns raised by the local people," said senior Islamic scholar Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi, who presided over the meeting.

The Jamat demanded that people across the country rise against the hidden agenda of the Sangh Parivar to destroy the culture of Lakshadweep.