Plea to protect Tirunavaya historical sites

Government urged to declare Tirunavaya as heritage village

Several historical relics at Tirunavaya are lying uncared and unprotected in spite of Tourism and Archaeology departments showing an interest in the Mamangam sites.

Dozens of researchers and history lovers are reaching Tirunavaya from different places to see and experience the famous site of Mamangam. The Mamangam festival aside, Tirunavaya had a significant role in the making of the region’s history.

“We demand that the government protect the famous menhir at Kunnumpuram, centuries old ‘Athani’ [porter’s resting platform] at Kodakkallu, Cherulal, and Randatur, and Cheerpumkundu iron bridge from the British period and Bandarkadavu,” said Salman Karimbanakkal, a social worker from Tirunavaya.

Mr. Karimbanakkal, in a memorandum to the Chief Minister, said that Athani at Kodakkal was one of the longest made of laterite stones in the State.

He added that the significance of Bandarkadavu had enhanced after the Zamorin took over the right to conduct the Mamangam festival. “All these historical remains are likely to fall into oblivion if the government does not take initiative to protect them,” said Mr. Karimbanakkal.

The Cheerpumkundu iron bridge had been used in 1948 for the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes at Tirunavaya. “This bridge was blessed by the footprints of hundreds of freedom fighters. It should be protected,” he said.

Mamangam relics such as Manikkinar, Nilapadu Thara, Pazhukka Mandapam, and Changampalli Kalari are at present under the care of the Department of Archaeology. The government started caring for the Mamangam relics after pressures from the Mamangam Conservation Council and Re-Echo.

“We want the government to declare Tirunavaya as a heritage village,” said Mr. Karimbanakkal.