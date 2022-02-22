Plea to life air travel curbs

Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has urged Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to lift the restrictions on international air travel in the wake of the International Air Transport Association seeking governments to end the ongoing ban on scheduled services after the spread of COVID-19 subsided and the rapid progress made in administering vaccinations. The decision to withdraw the Rapid RTPCR rules at airports for Dubai and Sharjah was a relief to Indian passengers. The concession would be available soon to those traveling to other UAE emirates, he hoped.