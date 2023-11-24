HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to increase courts for speedy delivery of justice

The Kerala Civil Judicial Staff Organisation to hold its 31st State conference at Palakkad, after a gap of 25 years, on November 25 and 26

November 24, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Civil Judicial Staff Organisation (KCJSO), an umbrella body for 9,000 employees working in various courts, including munsiff court, sub court, district court, family court, Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courts, has asserted that the pendency of cases can be reduced only by increasing the number of courts and facilities.

“In India, we have a court each for 50,000 whereas in European Union, the ratio is one court for 5,500 people. As the Supreme Court observed in 2002, we can reduce the pendency only if we have a court for at least 20,000 people. Judicial justice should be viewed as a basic necessity for everyone,” said E.A. Dinesh Kumar, State president of the KCJSO.

The KCJSO has raised the demand for uniformity of staff in all courts, particularly family courts and MACT courts. C.R. Jeevesh, State general secretary of the KCJSO, said that staff shortage was posing a big hurdle for fast processing of cases in courts across the State.

KCJSO leaders demanded that the concerns of civil judicial staff should be addressed when the government is trying to merge the civil and criminal departments. “The number of civil judicial staff is four times that of criminal judicial staff. When they are merged, the concerns of the civil judicial staff should be addressed,” said Mr. Jeevesh and Mr. Dinesh.

The KCJSO will hold its 31st State conference at Hi-Tech Auditorium at Pirayiri near here on Saturday and Sunday. Palakkad is hosting the KCJSO State meet after 25 years.

The State council meeting will begin on Saturday morning. Former members and veterans will be felicitated in the afternoon.

High Court Judge Sophy Thomas will inaugurate the conference on Sunday morning. Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will be the chief guest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.