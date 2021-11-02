Plea to hand over man-missing case to CBI

CPI(M) branch committee member K. Sajeevan has been missing since Sept. 29

An action council demanding a fair probe into the mysterious disappearance of CPI(M) branch committee member K. Sajeevan has urged that the man-missing case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Sajeevan, 56, of Thottappally has been missing since September 29. The investigation in the case is being carried out by a 10-member team led by Ambalappuzha Circle Inspector Dhwijesh S. The investigators have questioned a number of people including local CPI (M) members. However, it has not yet made any breakthrough in the case.

M.H. Vijayan, vice-president of the action council, alleged here on Tuesday that the ongoing police investigation was a total farce. “Sajeevan had actively participated in a protests against mineral sand-mining at Thottappally. His party, on the other hand, has supported sand-mining. We suspect his disappearance has something to do with the nexus between the CPI (M) and mining contractors,” Mr. Vijayan said.

According to Mr. Sajeevan’s family members, he went to sea for fishing at 5 a.m. on September 29 and returned to the Thottappally harbour at 11 a.m. Later, people saw him alighting from an autorickshaw at Thottappally around noon, before he went missing.

A member of the CPI (M) Poothoppu branch committee, Mr. Sajeevan was to attend the branch committee conference of the party as a delegate on September 30..