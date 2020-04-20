Plea to file graft case

A petition was filed on Monday in the High Court seeking a directive to the police to register a corruption case in connection with the issues relating to the signing of a contract by the State government with Sprinklr, a U.S.-based company, for collection and analysis of data of COVID-19 patients.

In a petition, Abdul Jabbarudeen M. of Kollam and another person said the action of the IT Principal Secretary in entering into a contract with Sprinklr for transferring data without consulting the departments of Law, Finance, and General Administration amounted to a corrupt practice. The police should immediately register an FIR and investigate. It was a clear violation of the right to life of the patients as the data was collected without their consent.