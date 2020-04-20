Kerala

Plea to file graft case

A petition was filed on Monday in the High Court seeking a directive to the police to register a corruption case in connection with the issues relating to the signing of a contract by the State government with Sprinklr, a U.S.-based company, for collection and analysis of data of COVID-19 patients.

In a petition, Abdul Jabbarudeen M. of Kollam and another person said the action of the IT Principal Secretary in entering into a contract with Sprinklr for transferring data without consulting the departments of Law, Finance, and General Administration amounted to a corrupt practice. The police should immediately register an FIR and investigate. It was a clear violation of the right to life of the patients as the data was collected without their consent.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2020 11:17:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/plea-to-file-graft-case/article31391718.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY