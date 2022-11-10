Plea to extend gap between model, public examinations

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 10, 2022 22:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Recognised School Managements’ Association has alleged that the dates recommended for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and higher secondary examinations at a Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting are unscientific.

The QIP meeting recommended that the SSLC, Plus One, and Plus Two examinations be held from March 13 to 30, while the model examinations from March 1. However, there was only a gap of five days between the model and the public examinations, the association alleged.

In the previous years, the public exams began 10 days after the model exams concluded. A gap of five days would leave little time to guide students on the basis of the model exam results and improve their exam preparation, it said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The association has appealed to the Minister for General Education and the Director of General Education to ensure a gap of at least 10 days between the model examinations and the public examinations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app