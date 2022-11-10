Plea to extend gap between model, public examinations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Recognised School Managements’ Association has alleged that the dates recommended for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and higher secondary examinations at a Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting are unscientific.

The QIP meeting recommended that the SSLC, Plus One, and Plus Two examinations be held from March 13 to 30, while the model examinations from March 1. However, there was only a gap of five days between the model and the public examinations, the association alleged.

In the previous years, the public exams began 10 days after the model exams concluded. A gap of five days would leave little time to guide students on the basis of the model exam results and improve their exam preparation, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association has appealed to the Minister for General Education and the Director of General Education to ensure a gap of at least 10 days between the model examinations and the public examinations.