Plea to expel Anvar from environment panel

A group of activists led by M.N. Karassery and C.R. Neelakandan has appealed to the Chief Minister and the Assembly Speaker to remove P.V. Anvar, MLA, from the Assembly Committee on Environment.

The demand for Mr. Anvar’s removal was raised in view of the High Court judgment upholding the District Collector’s order to demolish a check-dam constructed by Mr. Anvar’s relatives at Cheenkannippali. The check-dam was found illegal and destructive to the environment.

The activists comprising Dr. Karassery, Mr. Neelakandan, K. Ajita, Kusumam Joseph and R.P. Azad said that Mr. Anvar had no moral right to continue as an Assembly member. “The government should initiate legal action against Mr. Anvar,” they said.

They also said that the government should demolish the check-dams in Koodarinji village as they are posing a threat to the environment.