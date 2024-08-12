ADVERTISEMENT

Plea in SC seeks lowering of water level in Mullaperiyar dam in view of Wayanad disaster

Updated - August 12, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 08:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

If the 129-year-old dam breaches, lives and properties of over five million people will be at grave risk, says petitioner

The Hindu Bureau

The Mullaperiyar dam is situated in the Western Ghats in Kerala. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to bring down the permissible water level of the British-era Mullaperiyar dam, situated in the Cardamom Hills of the Western Ghats in Kerala, from 142 feet to 120 feet to obviate the possibility of the dam breaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition filed by advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara referred to the recent landslides in Wayanad, which claimed over 220 lives, making it one of the worst natural disasters in recent times. “In view of the recent tragedy that occurred in Wayanad, the water level of the dam has to be brought below 120 ft as many experts have opined,” it said.

Mr. Nedumpara, who is petitioner-in-person, red-flagged that if the Mullaperiyar dam breached, “lives and properties of five million people of Kerala would be at grave risk”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Search mission continues in disaster zone; special drive on to retrieve survivors’ documents

Commissioned in 1895

The petition said the limestone-and-surkhi-made dam was commissioned in 1895 and had an estimated lifespan of 50 years. “The dam is now 129 years old, over double its intended lifespan,” it noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Millions of Keralites fear that the dam may break. If it happens, it is said that there is every possibility of the Idukki arch dam giving away among several other smaller dams. If that happens, the districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam will be completely washed away,” the petition claimed.

Decoding the Wayanad landslide | In Focus podcast

‘Judgments erroneous’

The plea argued that two judgments of the Supreme Court, in 2006 and 2014, had prevented the decommissioning of the Mullaperiyar dam, and the construction of a new dam in its place.

It said the judgments were erroneous. The plea said that in the event of Mullaperiyar dam breaking, the flood waters would be absorbed by the Idukki dam. According to Mr. Nedumpara, the two judgments found the dam “eternally safe”.

“This finding is wholly based on the mere assumption that the flood waters would defy the laws of gravity and instead obediently travel through Periyar river and reach Idukki dam without causing any damage… Instead of flowing through the Periyar river, the flood waters are all certain to flow downwards from the cliff of the Western Ghats to the valleys below from a height of 881 metre. A fall of more than half a kilometre. Ten times more than that of the Niagara waterfalls,” the petition alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US