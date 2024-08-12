Plea in SC seeks lowering of water level in Mullaperiyar dam in view of Wayanad disaster

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to bring down the permissible water level of the British-era Mullaperiyar dam, situated in the Cardamom Hills of the Western Ghats in Kerala, from 142 feet to 120 feet to obviate the possibility of the dam breaching.

The petition filed by advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara referred to the recent landslides in Wayanad, which claimed over 220 lives, making it one of the worst natural disasters in recent times. “In view of the recent tragedy that occurred in Wayanad, the water level of the dam has to be brought below 120 ft as many experts have opined,” it said.

Mr. Nedumpara, who is petitioner-in-person, red-flagged that if the Mullaperiyar dam breached, “lives and properties of five million people of Kerala would be at grave risk”.

Commissioned in 1895

The petition said the limestone-and-surkhi-made dam was commissioned in 1895 and had an estimated lifespan of 50 years. “The dam is now 129 years old, over double its intended lifespan,” it noted.

“Millions of Keralites fear that the dam may break. If it happens, it is said that there is every possibility of the Idukki arch dam giving away among several other smaller dams. If that happens, the districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam will be completely washed away,” the petition claimed.

‘Judgments erroneous’

The plea argued that two judgments of the Supreme Court, in 2006 and 2014, had prevented the decommissioning of the Mullaperiyar dam, and the construction of a new dam in its place.

It said the judgments were erroneous. The plea said that in the event of Mullaperiyar dam breaking, the flood waters would be absorbed by the Idukki dam. According to Mr. Nedumpara, the two judgments found the dam “eternally safe”.

“This finding is wholly based on the mere assumption that the flood waters would defy the laws of gravity and instead obediently travel through Periyar river and reach Idukki dam without causing any damage… Instead of flowing through the Periyar river, the flood waters are all certain to flow downwards from the cliff of the Western Ghats to the valleys below from a height of 881 metre. A fall of more than half a kilometre. Ten times more than that of the Niagara waterfalls,” the petition alleged.