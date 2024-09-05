ADVERTISEMENT

Plea for setting up a government college in Kuttampuzha

Published - September 05, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kuttampuzha Panchayat Development Forum has plans to start an indefinite strike demanding the setting up of a Government Arts and Science College in the tribal hamlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Cabinet has not yet approved our long-pending request to have a government college in Kuttampuzha, which is home to a large number of tribal, Dalit and backward communities,” said Shaji Payyanikal, president of the forum in a communication.

The college was proposed nine years ago. A commission led by then Deputy Director of the Department of Higher Education had submitted a detailed report. The project was not realised even after the Left Democratic Front came into power in 2016. The State Human Rights Commission had recommended setting up the college without delay. The Assembly Petition Committee had also given a positive report favouring the college, said the communication.

The representatives of the forum said the college would ensure higher education for the children of poor and tribal groups in Kotamangalam taluk and those in Adimali-Mankulam village panchayats in Devikulam taluk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US