Plea for setting up a government college in Kuttampuzha

The Kuttampuzha Panchayat Development Forum has plans to start an indefinite strike demanding the setting up of a Government Arts and Science College in the tribal hamlet.

“The Cabinet has not yet approved our long-pending request to have a government college in Kuttampuzha, which is home to a large number of tribal, Dalit and backward communities,” said Shaji Payyanikal, president of the forum in a communication.

The college was proposed nine years ago. A commission led by then Deputy Director of the Department of Higher Education had submitted a detailed report. The project was not realised even after the Left Democratic Front came into power in 2016. The State Human Rights Commission had recommended setting up the college without delay. The Assembly Petition Committee had also given a positive report favouring the college, said the communication.

The representatives of the forum said the college would ensure higher education for the children of poor and tribal groups in Kotamangalam taluk and those in Adimali-Mankulam village panchayats in Devikulam taluk.

