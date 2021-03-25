Plea for facilities in schools for insulin jab

Type-1 Diabetes Foundation highlights importance of adequate arrangements

The Type-1 Diabetes Foundation has demanded adequate facilities and privacy for children with type-1 diabetes in public schools to take the insulin injection.

In a statement, the foundation said children with type-1 diabetes studying in public schools might have to take the insulin injection multiple times to regulate their sugar levels. Often, they were unable to check their sugar at the stipulated time or take the injection owing to lack of basic facilities. In at least 95% of educational institutions, there was no nursing room or teachers with nursing service or training. In many schools, students had to take the injections by visiting the staff room. But with many staff rooms having male and female teachers, children could not take the injection.

It was important for parents, school authorities and health workers to know how to take care of such children. Adequate facilities and privacy to take the injection near the classrooms should be arranged for. Schools should also make allowances so that children can measure their sugar levels at the stipulated time. ,