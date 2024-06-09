Plea for ED, CBI probes into irregularities in cooperative bank in Malappuram: Kerala HC seeks responses

The Kerala High Court has sought the responses of the State government and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to a writ petition seeking investigations by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged financial irregularities and benami transactions in the Service Cooperative Bank, Abdurahiman Nagar, Malappuram.

The petition was filed by Faizal P. and another person. According to the petitioners, they have been adversely affected by the Board of Director, the former Secretary and high profile politicians siphoning off the funds and transferring huge amounts to foreign countries. The illegal activities were evident from the inquiry conducted by officers under the cooperative societies. The inquiry by the Assistant Registrar (General) Cooperative Society, Thururangadi, had revealed that most of the deposits made in the bank were made in benami names. The petition alleged that high profile politicians and non-resident Indians were involved in the fraud. In fact, crores of rupees was deposited in the bank by way of cash transfer. The Joint Registrar of Cooperatives Societies had found irregularities in gold loan transactions as well.

The petitioners also pointed out that loans were granted to persons who were residing outside the bank’s areas of operation. As many as 183 benami accounts were found during an Income Tax raid. As per the report of the Assistant Registrar, the amount deposited in the benami names did not come from any NRI. It was the proceeds of hawala transactions. These amounts were deposited in violation of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The benami transaction which was under the control of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) run into crores of rupees.

The petitioner alleged that the son of the general secretary of the IUML is involved in the benami transaction. The petition said that the money deposited by the son of the IUML leader, as per the report of the officers of the Cooperative department, did not come form the NRI account. Therefore, it was clear that there was violation of FEMA. The Registrar of Cooperative Societies had directed the officers to find out whether there is any connection between the benami transactions in the bank and the smuggling that happened in Thiruvananthapuram airport, the petition pointed out.

