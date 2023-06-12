HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea against sanctioning CMDRF relief of ₹25 lakh to Uzhavoor Vijayan’s family

June 12, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was filed on Tuesday seeking to quash a 2017 Cabinet decision to sanction ₹25 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the family of deceased veteran political leader Uzhavoor Vijayan. According to petitioner Sonnymon K. Mathew from Cherthala, the Cabinet had no legislative power to take such a decision. According to the rules and guidelines, CMDRF could be utilised only for extending relief to the families of victims of fatal accidents, natural calamities, treatment of certain serious diseases and disabilities and for providing free rations to workers during labour issues in establishments. It was also mandatory that those falling below the poverty line alone were entitled to financial assistance from the CMDRF. The petitioner said that steps should be taken to recover the entire amount already released from those who are responsible for these types of corruption and malpractice and to disqualify them from their respective posts.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.