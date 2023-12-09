ADVERTISEMENT

Plea against prefixing ‘India’ or ‘Indian’ before name of private educational institutes

December 09, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - KOCHI

According to the petitioner, by prefixing India or India, these institutions were trying to mislead and deceive students by conveying the impression that the government promoted such private institutions

The Hindu Bureau

View of the Kerala High Court | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and the State governments on a writ petition against the use of prefixes such as ‘India’ and ‘Indian’ to names of certain private educational institutions in the State.

According to Manoj Kumar B. of Alappuzha, the use of prefixes violated the provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act.

By prefixing India or India, these institutions were trying to mislead and deceive students by conveying the impression that the government promoted such private institutions, the petition read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US