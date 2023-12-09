Plea against prefixing ‘India’ or ‘Indian’ before name of private educational institutes

December 09, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and the State governments on a writ petition against the use of prefixes such as ‘India’ and ‘Indian’ to names of certain private educational institutions in the State.

According to Manoj Kumar B. of Alappuzha, the use of prefixes violated the provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act.

By prefixing India or India, these institutions were trying to mislead and deceive students by conveying the impression that the government promoted such private institutions, the petition read.