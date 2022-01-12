Plea against MBBS quota for disabled candidates dismissed

KOCHI

12 January 2022 19:27 IST

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ petition challenging reservation of 5% MBBS seats for disabled candidates in government medical colleges.

The petition was filed by Sandra Sanjith of Kozhikode and another candidate belonging to the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste communities. They contended that they were discriminated against and the adoption of the criteria would decrease seats available for SC/ST candidates.

The court said the persons with disabilities formed a distinct and homogenous class and the quota reserving seats to persons having disabilities in educational institutions was absolutely valid.

Advertising

Advertising

The court added that it was for the State to decide how the principle of reservation was to be applied. The petitioners could not maintain a prayer seeking a directive to adopt a different criteria from that adopted by the State.