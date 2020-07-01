Plea against Kunju: HC awaits govt. response

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take a call in two months on a petition seeking sanction to prosecute former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju and others in a case relating to the alleged corruption in the construction of a foot over-bridge linking Aluva Manappuram with Kottarakadavu over the Periyar.
The petition was filed by Khalid Mundapally, a social activist. According to him, he had submitted a petition before the State government seeking government sanction to prosecute the former Minister and others.
The Vigilance case was that the Public Works Department (PWD) had spent double the estimated cost to construct the bridge during Mr. Kunju’s tenure as Minister. The other persons against whom the petitioner sought prosecution sanction are Anwar Sadat MLA, former Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson, former PWD Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Haneesh and a few PWD Engineers.
The petitioner was aggrieved by the delay in issuing prosecution sanction to proceed against the former Minister and others.
The PWD submitted that it had no objection to an inquiry into the matter by the Vigilance.
