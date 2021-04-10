Plea against film making in Malampuzha reservoir

PALAKKAD

10 April 2021 21:13 IST

Rights activist allege contamination of water source

The Irrigation Department has asked the crew of a film production company shooting in the Malampuzha Dam reservoir to suspend their work for a week following complaints of rules violation and potential contamination of the dam water.

In his complaint, rights activist Raymond Antony pointed out that a large set for film shooting was being prepared inside the reservoir at South Malampuzha. A road was being made by dumping more than 30 loads of soil, he said.

Mr. Antony said the road was being raised at a crucial place where two rivers bring water to the reservoir. He said workers engaged in building the film set using wood and other light materials were leaving all kinds of waste inside the reservoir.

“Even their toilet is inside the reservoir. Can you imagine dozens of people releasing their daily waste in a reservoir that meets the drinking water needs of lakhs of people in and around Palakkad?” he asked.

Mr. Antony said that any kind of construction activity within 1,000 ft. from the dam would be in violation of the rules. The irrigation officials said there was no violation of rules in their knowledge. They said they would examine the construction work and take a proper decision.

Officials said that none would be allowed to contaminate the drinking water source. Malampuzha Dam offers drinking water to Palakkad municipality and several neighbouring panchayats.