Plea against collection of extra fare dismissed

For Sabarimala passengers on KSRTC

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a writ petition challenging the collection of extra fare from Sabarimala passengers travelling on the Nilackal-Pampa route by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

The petition was filed by James Vadakkan of the Centre for Consumer Education, Pala.

‘Illegal practice’

The collection of extra fare was illegal and against the law, principles of justice and equity. It amounted to unjust enrichment of the KSRTC, the petition said.

Hearing adjourned

Meanwhile, the court adjourned to December 5 the hearing on a petition filed by the Sabarimala Vyapari Vyavasyi Ekopana Samithi seeking to allow hotels at the Sannidhanam to sell food at higher prices.

When the petition came up for hearing at the High Court, the State government submitted that it was not possible to allow shop owners to sell products at higher prices.

The prices of food items and other articles had been fixed by the District Collector after holding a meeting of traders.

