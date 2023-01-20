Playgrounds for children in all government homes soon: Minister

January 20, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Playgrounds will be set up as per space available in 16 child care institutions (CCIs) run by the government for children in need of care and protection this year itself, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating Varnachirakukal, a festival to promote the creativity of children in need of care and protection in government CCIs in the State, at the Government College for Women here on Friday.

The Minister said the interiors of children’s homes would be made child-friendly. Facilities would be arranged for exercise. The activities would be implemented as per children’s requirement on a mission mode, she said.

Children in homes run by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are also taking part in the three-day fete. From next year, children in CCIs run by all NGOs in the State would also participate in Varnachirakukal, Ms. George said. Competitions would be held at various levels on the lines of the State School Arts Festival to culminate in the State-level event. It would help in the personality development of the children, besides becoming a memory to cherish, she said.

Ms. George said the government would implement basic infrastructure development in all homes in mission mode for physical, mental, and intellectual growth of the children in need of care and protection.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju who presided over the function said for education to be complete, creativity of children needed to be honed, and festivals such as Varnachirakukal would help achieve that.

Ms. George felicitated the student of Government Children’s Home, Kottayam, who designed the logo for the festival.

Actor Vinu Mohan was the chief guest at the function.