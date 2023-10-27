ADVERTISEMENT

Play with Changampuzha, Sanoo as central characters released

October 27, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Release of a play with Changampuzha and M.K. Sanoo as central characters at Chavara Cultural Centre in Kochi on Thursday. 

A play featuring the late poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai and critic M.K. Sanoo as central characters was released by critic M. Thomas Mathew at an event at Chavara Cultural Centre on Thursday.  

The first copy of the play, written by K.A. Muraleedharan, was received by Changampuzha’s daughter Lalitha. While Mr. Mathew remembered the poetic genius of Changampuzha, Sanitha Anoop of Booker Media Publications introduced the play to the audience. Father Anil Philip, director of Chavara Cultural Centre, presided over the event.

