‘Play for Health’ to be launched in Kannur

Play for Health, a programme of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department to nurture a healthy young generation in schools, will kick off at Government Talap Mixed Upper Primary School, Kannur, on Monday.
Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs E.P. Jayarajan will inaugurate the programme at 9.30 a.m. Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran will preside.
Play for Health is aimed at ensuring students’ physical and mental health and guiding them to sporting excellence. It will be implemented in 25 schools in the State in the first phase with technical assistance from Kerala Small Industries Development Corporation Limited.
Indoor and outdoor sports equipment has been set up in schools to promote sporting abilities. Training will be given to determine interest in sports such as basketball and football.
Spiral bumpy slider that improves health of spine and muscles and improves balance and R&H park that improves movement of arms and legs are some of the outdoor equipment. Indoor, basketball attemptor, football trainer, and balancing walk have been installed.
Schoolteachers will be entrusted with the training. They will be provided special training for the project. A special monitoring mechanism will be put in place to review the implementation of the programme.
Students and teachers who demonstrate excellence will be identified and given motivation.
