ADVERTISEMENT

Platinum jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College, Pala

Published - August 13, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the St. Thomas College, Pala, which is celebrating its platinum jubilee on August 16. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The platinum jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College in Pala will commence on August 16. Union Minister of State George Kurian will inaugurate the celebrations at a meeting to be presided over by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt. The event will also feature college manager Msgr. Joseph Thadathil, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, and Members of Parliament Anto Antony, K. Francis George, and Jose K. Mani, and MLA Mani C. Kappen.

Founded on August 7, 1950 by Mar Sebastian Vayalil, the first Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Diocese of Pala, the college was originally established to serve the agrarian community of the area. The autonomous institution now attracts students from across the State and beyond.

Renowned for its achievements in academics and sports, the college also holds a NAAC reaccredited A++ Grade and also houses a civil services training institute on its campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US