Platinum jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College, Pala

Published - August 13, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the St. Thomas College, Pala, which is celebrating its platinum jubilee on August 16.

A view of the St. Thomas College, Pala, which is celebrating its platinum jubilee on August 16. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The platinum jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College in Pala will commence on August 16. Union Minister of State George Kurian will inaugurate the celebrations at a meeting to be presided over by Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt. The event will also feature college manager Msgr. Joseph Thadathil, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, and Members of Parliament Anto Antony, K. Francis George, and Jose K. Mani, and MLA Mani C. Kappen.

Founded on August 7, 1950 by Mar Sebastian Vayalil, the first Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Diocese of Pala, the college was originally established to serve the agrarian community of the area. The autonomous institution now attracts students from across the State and beyond.

Renowned for its achievements in academics and sports, the college also holds a NAAC reaccredited A++ Grade and also houses a civil services training institute on its campus.

