Platinum jubilee celebrations of school in Kollam inaugurated

August 05, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has implemented periodical changes in the education sector from anganwadi to higher secondary levels to ensure quality education and basic facilities, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said here on Saturday. He was inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of Government High School, Nettayam.

“Schools were upgraded with new buildings and smart classrooms and the quality of education has been improved. The government will continue to make the sector a priority for the development of society,” he said.

The 75-year-old school will conduct year-long celebrations to mark the occasion. P.S. Supal, MLA, presided over the function. N.K. Premachandran, MP, former Minister and school alumnus K. Raju, headmistress S. Ajitha and PTA president V. Jayakumar were among those present.

CONNECT WITH US