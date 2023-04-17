Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Rubber Act begins

April 17, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

At a time when natural rubber has assumed political significance in Kerala ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Rubber Board here on Monday kick-started platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rubber Act.

The Rubber Board, under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, came into force by the enactment of the Rubber Act on April 18, 1947 for the development of rubber plantations and product manufacturing in the country.

As part of the celebrations, a three-day exhibition on rubber began at the Mammen Mappillai Hall, Kottayam on Monday. Rubber Board executive director M. Vasanthagesan inaugurated the exhibition. Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of the Rubber Board, released a book on the history of rubber written by Vinoth Thomas, a scientist with the Rubber Research Institute of India.

The exhibition, which showcases the history and achievements of the rubber industry , feature 40 stalls that display various types of rubber products and their manufacturing methods. The key objective of the exhibition is to showcase the diverse areas in which natural rubber can be used and highlight its endless possibilities.

A full-body statue of an elephant made entirely of natural rubber is the centrepiece of the exhibition. Various rubber products, including exercise bands, foams made of natural rubber, medical gloves, household gloves, rubber wood articles, etc., are also being exhibited.

The event is open for the general public and is expected to benefit students, researchers, manufacturers, farmers as well as historical researchers.

Over the past seven and half decades, the rubber sector has recorded tremendous growth across the country with the overall production volumes touching eight lakh tonnes last year from just 16,000 tonnes in 1950 . The area of cultivation too has expanded from 7,500 hectares to 8.52 lakh hectares while the yield per hectare improved from 284 kg per hectare to 1,452 kg per hectare during the period.

The earnings from rubber has also made significant contributions to the growth of Kerala’s economy over the past several decades. The sector, however, has been experiencing a crisis in the post-pandemic period with a sharp fall in prices.