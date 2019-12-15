Plastic liquor bottles may be phased out

On October 1, a two-km long stretch of plastic debris greeted early morning walkers at the scenic Veli beach here.

The current had swept in thousands of pieces of plastic disposables, much of it trapped in bulbs of rotting hyacinth.

Debris

Discarded liquor bottles constituted a bulk of the debris. The cheap throwaway containers owed their provenance to the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), the State-owned liquor wholesale monopoly.

T. Peter, a resident and general secretary of the National Fishworkers Forum said it took two weeks to remove the refuse.

The current had hauled in only a fraction of the invasive plastic waste that had blanketed the sea floor.

Traditional fishers operating in the littoral waters inadvertently dragged in scores of discarded plastic liquor bottles along with their daily catch.

Threat

The plastic junk had overrun natural hatcheries for fish, diminished harvests and threatened to upend the life and means of bay dwellers, he said.

The Bevco sells an estimated 25 lakh cases of liquor, an estimated three crore bottles, an year. Legal liquor is mostly sold in expendable plastic bottles.

With the State Government’s ban on single-use plastic coming into effect on January 1, the Excise Department is under pressure to make Bevco more environment-friendly.

Since 2008, the department has batted for phasing out plastic liquor bottles in favour of biodegradable alternatives.

An Excise official said that the State might consider a steep hike in registration and labelling fee for distilleries that package their products in plastic bottles. Correspondingly, it would offer some incentive to liquor companies that opt to sell their merchandise in glass bottles.

The inducement would help distillers set off the marginally higher cost for liquor sold in glass bottles. (A 750 ml glass bottle costs ₹7. A plastic bottle of the same capacity costs only ₹3).

Liquor companies would require time to source glass bottles and streamline their logistics. Hence, the State is likely to implement the proposal in phases to forestall any shortage of legal liquor.