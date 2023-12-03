Plastic exchange counter opened

December 03, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a bid to reduce plastic usage during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, a plastic carry bag exchange counter has been opened near Chengannur railway station.

The counter was set up jointly by Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta district Suchitwa Missions and Chengannur municipality as part of the Mission Green Sabarimala initiative. It was inaugurated by Chengannur municipal chairperson Susamma Abraham by handing over cloth bags to Sabarimala pilgrims recently.

The counter will operate for 24 hours. The pilgrims can pick cloth bags from the counter free of cost in exchange for plastic carry bags.

Chengannur municipal standing committee chairperson Shobha Varghese, Suchitwa Mission coordinators K.E. Vinod Kumar, and Baiju T. Paul, and others, attended the inaugural function.

