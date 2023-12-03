ADVERTISEMENT

Plastic exchange counter opened

December 03, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to reduce plastic usage during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, a plastic carry bag exchange counter has been opened near Chengannur railway station.

The counter was set up jointly by Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta district Suchitwa Missions and Chengannur municipality as part of the Mission Green Sabarimala initiative. It was inaugurated by Chengannur municipal chairperson Susamma Abraham by handing over cloth bags to Sabarimala pilgrims recently.

The counter will operate for 24 hours. The pilgrims can pick cloth bags from the counter free of cost in exchange for plastic carry bags.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chengannur municipal standing committee chairperson Shobha Varghese, Suchitwa Mission coordinators K.E. Vinod Kumar, and Baiju T. Paul, and others, attended the inaugural function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US