Plastic ban to be strictly enforced in forests

The Forest department will intensify prohibition of plastic items in forests, wildlife sanctuaries and eco-tourism centres. Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, who issued directions in this regard to the Head of the Forest Force, said Section 32 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 has legalised a ban on the use of any substance that could endanger wildlife in sanctuaries. While such laws will be strictly implemented, amendments will also be made to the Kerala Forest Act if found necessary. In a statement, the Minister added that eco-development committees will be tasked with ensuring the availability of potable water for visitors in tourism centres. He appealed to the public and the trading community to ensure the cleanliness of forests and wildlife sanctuaries.