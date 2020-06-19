Plasma therapy proves effective on COVID-19 patient

Pointing to the effectiveness of convalescent plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients, a man who underwent the therapy at the Government Medical College Hospital here has been shifted from ventilator support to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
He would soon be shifted out of the ICU to a room as per the recommendation of the medical board, said M.A. Andrews, Principal, Government Medical College, Thrissur, on Friday. This was the first successful case of plasma therapy for COVID-19 in the State.
“The condition of the patient is improving. Currently he is in ICU. He will soon be shifted to the room as per the recommendation of the medical board. He was administered plasma in two batches,” said Dr. Andrews.
Though plasma therapy was tried on some other patients too, including former Santhosh Trophy player E. Hamsakoya, it was not effective on them.
The convalescent plasma therapy was done on the critically ill 51-year-old COVID-19 patient, who arrived from Delhi, on an experimental treatment basis, with plasma collected from a person who recovered from the viral infection.
Willingness
Many patients who recovered from COVID-19 had expressed willingness to donate plasma. The therapy was carried out by the Department of Transfusion Medicine and the Department of Anaesthesia.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath