Plasma therapy: patient’s condition improves

The condition of a COVID-19 patient, who underwent plasma therapy at Thrissur Medical College Hospital, recorded slight improvement on Saturday.

The 51-year-old man of Guruvayur who arrived from Delhi is under ventilator care. However, he is not out of danger according to hospital sources. Plasma has been given to improve immunity of the patient.

The plasma was given with the Apheresis system installed at the hospital at a cost of ₹20 lakh recently. A person who recovered from COVID-19 donated the plasma. The therapy was done under the guidance of the transfusion medicine wing and anesthesia wing of the hospital.

The doctors expect further improvement in the condition of the patient in coming days.